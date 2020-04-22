IONChain (IONC) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.57 Million

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 16.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last week, IONChain has traded 34.8% higher against the dollar. One IONChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0542 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market cap of $6.57 million and approximately $299,864.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About IONChain

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain. The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain.

IONChain Token Trading

IONChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

