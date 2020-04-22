IoTeX Market Cap Achieves $13.12 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $2.55 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, Bgogo and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.04590841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IOTX is a token. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,890 tokens. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, Coineal, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.