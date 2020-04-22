IRISnet Price Tops $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. IRISnet has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $13.01 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02709115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00220277 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,003,633,293 coins and its circulating supply is 632,075,523 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork.

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

