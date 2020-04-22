iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lifted by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,839 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,640 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,416,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,073.7% during the first quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 388,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,178,000 after buying an additional 385,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,567,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,775,000 after acquiring an additional 340,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,095,000.

IEF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.03. 3,168,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,963,236. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $123.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

