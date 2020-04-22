iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,128 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.12. 11,715,681 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

