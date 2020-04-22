iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $148.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.61. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

