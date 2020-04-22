iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Increased by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,769 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 10.0% of West Coast Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $37,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after buying an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after buying an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,053,000.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.26. 249,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,991,957. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $85.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2519 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

