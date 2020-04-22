iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWZ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 602.8% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 132,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 113,850 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,822,000 after buying an additional 743,205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $24.96. 21,411,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,247,793. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $48.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.76.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

