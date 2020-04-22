iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.1% of Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. 15,901,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,593,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $64.60. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

