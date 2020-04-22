iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,423,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108,452 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.10% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $339,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $105.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,811. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

