iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Increased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 649.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,220 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,727,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,532. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.64. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.03 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

