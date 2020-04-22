iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by McCutchen Group LLC

McCutchen Group LLC grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 757.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 161,416 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up 4.7% of McCutchen Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. McCutchen Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,156,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 1,943,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,854,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,117.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 279,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after buying an additional 256,687 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after buying an additional 224,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 359,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,565,000 after buying an additional 169,826 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $73.20. 512,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.15. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $56.27 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

