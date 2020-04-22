J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.34 Per Share

J D Wetherspoon PLC (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for J D Wetherspoon in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings of $5.34 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

JDWPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

J D Wetherspoon stock remained flat at $$39.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. 53 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. J D Wetherspoon has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The company has a market cap of $820.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

