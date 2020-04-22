Jefferies Financial Group Trims The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Target Price to $47.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.93% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

KO stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.66. 7,237,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $3,939,040.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 21.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 66,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 37.7% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 38,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

