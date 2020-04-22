JMP Securities Trims Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Target Price to $21.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SYF. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.80. 4,841,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,121,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osborn Rohs Williams & Donohoe purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Verde Servico Internacionais purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,896,000. ExxonMobil Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,683,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 75,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

