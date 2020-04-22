Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,726 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,750 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.12.

In other Juniper Networks news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.