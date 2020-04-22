Karpas Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,535 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,074,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,863,404. The stock has a market cap of $169.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.82. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

