Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

Shares of KMB traded up $3.33 on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,091,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.68. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

