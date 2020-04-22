Kin Hits Market Capitalization of $11.73 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Kin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including COSS, CoinFalcon, HitBTC and Allbit. Kin has a market cap of $11.73 million and $56,559.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded 96.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.44 or 0.02709438 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00219562 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051901 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Kin

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stellarport, Fatbtc, Mercatox, Bancor Network, COSS, OTCBTC, YoBit, Allbit, CoinFalcon, DDEX, IDEX, HitBTC and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

