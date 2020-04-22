Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Position Reduced by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,344,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 254,498 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Kinder Morgan worth $88,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,863,860. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Insiders purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

