Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €43.48 ($50.56).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.