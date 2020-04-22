Lake Street Capital Cuts BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) Price Target to $8.00

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.04. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

