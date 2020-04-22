Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a payout ratio of 306.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 222.7%.

LMRK stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,993. The company has a market cap of $303.86 million, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.24. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.19). Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 36.36% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

LMRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

