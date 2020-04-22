Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 297 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,216.34 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $1,532.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,197.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,316.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

