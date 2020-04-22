Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,287 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $200.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.60.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

