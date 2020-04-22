Lenox Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 36.7% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 37.8% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 106.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 987 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 68.6% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,353.52.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,328.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,969.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,880.41. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1,193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.89 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.