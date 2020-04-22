Liberty One Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up 3.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $14,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.17.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.80. 3,090,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,038. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

