Liberty One Investment Management LLC Sells 4,302 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for about 2.8% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,121,610,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,996,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,322 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at $75,002,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.73.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 15,809,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,412,156. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

