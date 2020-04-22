Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Estee Lauder Companies makes up approximately 1.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1,215.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EL traded up $4.87 on Wednesday, hitting $165.98. 1,188,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,164. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $60.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.73.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

