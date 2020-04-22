Liquidity Network (LQD) Price Up 26.9% This Week

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Liquidity Network token can now be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, Liquidity Network has traded up 26.9% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a market cap of $886,526.29 and approximately $56,059.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.25 or 0.02699530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00220389 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00059763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00051731 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network.

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

