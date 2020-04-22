Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading 6.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Braziliex, YoBit and Stocks.Exchange. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $82,181.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 672,292,081 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

