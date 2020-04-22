LiteDoge (LDOGE) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 27.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. LiteDoge has a total market capitalization of $95,583.70 and $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,241.03 or 1.99775945 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029280 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ethereum Dark (ETHD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000673 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (CRYPTO:LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech.

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

