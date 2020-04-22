Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.8% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GILD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $859,602,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,132,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,531,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343,863 shares during the period. Valueworks LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,777.5% in the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 4,919,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $464,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,046 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,686 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $222,872.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,226.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock valued at $5,667,854 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 13,967,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,289,072. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

