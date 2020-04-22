Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,658 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.3% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $322.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.00.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, hitting $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,794,734. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

