Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.54 Million Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.65. 9,818,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

