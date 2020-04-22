Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,930,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,027,054,000 after acquiring an additional 143,079 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,804,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,316,366,000 after acquiring an additional 62,592 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,038,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,183,742,000 after acquiring an additional 367,242 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $11.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.91. 5,065,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,632,373. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $287.45. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $253.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

