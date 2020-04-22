Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.33, for a total transaction of $257,218.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,746.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $927,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,762 shares of company stock worth $11,355,437. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $660.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $575.79.

Shares of ISRG traded up $15.50 on Wednesday, reaching $512.13. The stock had a trading volume of 775,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.31 and a 200 day moving average of $552.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

