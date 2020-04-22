Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after buying an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after buying an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after buying an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,102,409,000 after acquiring an additional 330,620 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.77. 6,462,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,484,850. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Nike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

