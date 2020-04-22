Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.15. 1,498,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,519,906. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $116.15 and a 1 year high of $183.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

