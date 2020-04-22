Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 72,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.92 per share, for a total transaction of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,098.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $169.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.32.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. 3,970,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

