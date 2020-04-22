Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

NASDAQ MU traded up $2.50 on Wednesday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 21,234,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,871,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $61.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

