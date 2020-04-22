Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMT. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.71.

Shares of LMT traded up $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,185,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.74. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

