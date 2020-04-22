Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $425.00 by Analysts at Argus

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price decreased by analysts at Argus from $475.00 to $425.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $428.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $6.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $380.40. 1,185,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.74. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

