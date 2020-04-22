LockTrip Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One LockTrip token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002904 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin, HitBTC and YoBit. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $95,367.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LockTrip has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00020710 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003696 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, YoBit, Mercatox, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

