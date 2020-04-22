Loki (LOKI) Price Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Loki has a market capitalization of $10.99 million and approximately $18,352.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One Loki coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00003256 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,119.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.26 or 0.02559966 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.90 or 0.03271144 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00588236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00797145 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00075478 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00638392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 47,427,269 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project. The official website for Loki is loki.network.

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the exchanges listed above.

