Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,675 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after purchasing an additional 952,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,355,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,237,409,000 after purchasing an additional 260,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $974,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,749,154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $928,038,000 after purchasing an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,203,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $742,950,000 after purchasing an additional 156,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,580,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,923,068. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,747.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LOW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.68.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.