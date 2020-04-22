Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Increased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LULU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.08 and its 200-day moving average is $217.62. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $128.85 and a 1-year high of $266.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,655 shares of company stock worth $90,795,132 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

