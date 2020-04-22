Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 18,040 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $31,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,881,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cfra lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.80.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 25,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.09, for a total transaction of $7,155,179.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,871,399.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 7,177 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $2,010,493.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,328 shares in the company, valued at $60,880,092.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,308 shares of company stock worth $11,858,705. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

