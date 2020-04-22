Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.53 Per Share

Madison County Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:MCBK) declared an annual dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Monday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Madison County Financial’s previous annual dividend of $0.51.

Shares of MCBK stock remained flat at $$24.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 652. The company has a market cap of $63.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. Madison County Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Madison County Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Madison County Financial Company Profile

Madison County Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Madison County Bank, provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, and time deposits; debt securities; and debit cards.

