Maker (MKR) Price Tops $332.53 on Top Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Maker has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for approximately $332.53 or 0.04633693 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, CoinMex and OasisDEX. Maker has a market cap of $334.40 million and approximately $4.52 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Maker Profile

MKR is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,640 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, CoinMex, Switcheo Network, OKEx, GOPAX, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, OasisDEX, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

